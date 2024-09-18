Karan Johar to host Indian remake of reality show ‘The Traitors’ 

Karan Johar is all set to take on the hosting duties for the Indian version of The Traitors.
The official announcement made on Tuesday revealed that the show has begun the filming.
Karan Johar also shared his excitement over the new role saying, “Having watched the UK and US versions, I have become an avid fan of the format and am in awe of Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming, who are so marvellous in the way they host their respective shows with poise yet suspenseful theatrics that leave you at the edge of your seat”.
“I am thrilled to take on the mantle as the host for the Indian adaptation of the show. And the 20 players on the show are in for an unforgettable and unpredictable journey, especially with me operating in the shadows,” Karan added in the statement.
Prime Video India will stream the Indian remake of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning show which is produced by BBC Studios India Productions.
The Traitors, launched in the Netherlands in 2021, has gained international recognition with 25 adaptations and various returning seasons.
The release date of the shoe is yet to be announced.