Ayeza Khan sparks speculations of a film debut

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Ayeza Khan dropped a hint of her potential big screen project in the works during a fan interaction session in London. 

In a leaked footage from the event, Khan exuded charisma as she shared a major update about her career. 

Upon being asked if she has a TV project happening, the Pyaray Afzal star responded saying, " I am telling you I will do a project very soon Inshallah." 


" My next project is not for TV, I can only relate this much for now," she added. 

A fan then asked, " So you are doing a film?" to which Khan replied, " This I won't tell you." 

For the unversed, Khan's recent revelation has left tongues wagging and her fans extra-curious. 

Khan took ethnic fashion a notch higher during the meet and greet sessions.

On the first day Khan wore a gold shimmery saree with her long hair cascading down in soft curls while the next day the diva turned heads in a blood red designer lehenga. 

Ayeza Khan time and again proved London has her heart. 

Kubra Khan ecstatic over green outfit representing Palestinian flag
Karan Johar to host Indian remake of reality show ‘The Traitors’
Arijit Singh’s heartfelt gesture to crying fan captures hearts
Aiman Khan, Minal Khan’s first photoshoot sends internet into meltdown
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Sania Mirza shares cryptic note for ex-husband Shoaib Malik
Deepika Padukone’s ‘Singham Again’ to be postponed in fears of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ clash
Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan team up for romantic drama
Kubra Khan drops UNSEEN clips from major event with Ayeza Khan, Sara Khan
Salman Khan breaks silence on USA concert scam
Disha Patani lives happy moments with her frriend in Tokyo, fans react
Salman Khan's team issues scam alert