Ayeza Khan sparks speculations of a film debut

Ayeza Khan dropped a hint of her potential big screen project in the works during a fan interaction session in London.
In a leaked footage from the event, Khan exuded charisma as she shared a major update about her career.
Upon being asked if she has a TV project happening, the Pyaray Afzal star responded saying, " I am telling you I will do a project very soon Inshallah."
" My next project is not for TV, I can only relate this much for now," she added.
A fan then asked, " So you are doing a film?" to which Khan replied, " This I won't tell you."
For the unversed, Khan's recent revelation has left tongues wagging and her fans extra-curious.
Khan took ethnic fashion a notch higher during the meet and greet sessions.
On the first day Khan wore a gold shimmery saree with her long hair cascading down in soft curls while the next day the diva turned heads in a blood red designer lehenga.
Ayeza Khan time and again proved London has her heart.