Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share major statement about US elections

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have cut into the United States’ election scene by releasing a statement through their Archewell Foundation.
In the message, the Duke of Sussex asked the nation for only one thing along with his wife, and it was for them to go out and vote.
“Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities,” Prince Harry’s joint note began.
It added, “At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world.”
Meghan Markle then pointed out that the purpose of dispatching this statement is to spread word about the upcoming elections in the United States.
The couple hopes to inform as many people as people, so that they can use their right to pick a political party that is deemed better by them, as per Express UK.
“By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters. Let’s make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate,” Prince Harry concluded.
Meghan Markle and her husband have however not endorsed any parties publicly, and nor have their Archewell Foundation did so.
Back in the United Kingdom, Prince Harry couldn’t vote because he was a part of the royal family, but there are no such restrictions in America if he’s recognized as a resident there.