'The Legends of Maula Jatt' gears up for official release in India on THIS date

Most celebrated Pakistani blockbuster The Legends of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad and Mahira Khan, is all set to spell the magic on Indian screens on October 2, 2024.
The announcement came via the movie's official Instagram page, where the makers confirmed, “The Legend Of Maula Jatt’s legacy lives on! Catch the cinematic masterpiece in Indian theatres from 2nd October 2024. Book your tickets now!”
Teasing further updates, the post also read, " P.S. Cinema lists to be shared soon.”
To note, the film was initially slated to release in India in December 2022 but it got postponed indefinitely, sparking a wave of disappointment among fans.
At that time, a spokesperson for the Indian multiplex chain INOX revealed, " The distributor has conveyed that the release of the film in India has now been postponed indefinitely, and we have not been given any new date or the reason for stalling the release.”
Following Shoaib Mansoor's Bol there's heightened anticipation because of the film's star-studded cast and its reputation as a cinematic masterpiece.
Legends of Maula Jatt casts the likes of Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick.