Shraddha Kapoor drops oh-so-cute glimpse of gorging modaks 

Shraddha Kapoor shared a glimpse of relishing modaks on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan.
Going by her active social media presence, the Saaho star practices a simple lifestyle which includes home cooked food.
On the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan this Tuesday, Shraddha dropped a video of her favourite modaks sharing she has fulfilled her cravings for a year.
The collection showed her selfies taken in different angles with modaks in her hand.
One of the pictures show her in a geeky look as she flaunts the sweet dish.
"Ek saal ka modak quota done dona done tinga linga ling tinga tinga linga ling," she wrote as caption.
For the uninitiated, Modak resembles momos in looks but tastes differently. While momos dumplings are spicy, modak has sweet fillings.
To note, Shraddha Kapoor is best known for movies like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Haider, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Stree 2, the highest-grossing film.