Sports

Kylian Mbappé gives first statement after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win

Kylian Mbappé shared the match was 'tough' but the team 'played well'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Kylian Mbappé gives first statement after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win
Kylian Mbappé gives first statement after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win

Kylian Mbappe has released first statement after bringing a marvellous win to Real Madrid.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid began Champions League campaign with an easy win against VfB Stuttgart.

After the victory, he said, “It was a great night. We wanted to kick off with a win. It was a tough game, but the Champions League is always tough. The Champions League has changed and the important thing is to win to see if we can qualify quickly. It's a good night. Now we'll go back to the league and hopefully, we'll win at home on Saturday.”

Kylian scored for the third consecutive time against German player.

He admitted the match was tough but the team played really well even though they trouble playing and bringing the ball out from the back.

“We had chances to score, but we started the second half really well. We put the pressure on, played our game and scored the first goal early. The game was box to box and they equalised. Then, all the Madridistas worked hard and we scored the second. Later, Endrick scored his goal and we won the game,” Kylian noted.

Real Madrid will play against RCD Espanyol de Barcelona on September 22.

3 simple proven exercises to boost your mental health

3 simple proven exercises to boost your mental health
Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry

Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry

Britney Spears garners immense support from her former husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears garners immense support from her former husband Sam Asghari
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See

Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See

Sports News

Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Oleksandr Usyk breaks silence on shocking detention at Poland airport
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Gary Kirsten sounds alarm over Shaheen Afridi's workload
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Falcons clinch first win of 2024 NFL season with dramatic final touchdown
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Emma Raducanu secures nail-biting win over Peyton Stearns at Korea Open
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Jordan Chiles files third appeal after losing 2024 Olympic bronze medal
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Tennis legend picks between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Lord Coe joins race to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Canada eliminates Great Britain from Davis Cup, advances to quarterfinals
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See
Christian Horner gives strong warning after Red Bull disaster