Kylian Mbappé gives first statement after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win

Kylian Mbappe has released first statement after bringing a marvellous win to Real Madrid.
On Tuesday, Real Madrid began Champions League campaign with an easy win against VfB Stuttgart.
After the victory, he said, “It was a great night. We wanted to kick off with a win. It was a tough game, but the Champions League is always tough. The Champions League has changed and the important thing is to win to see if we can qualify quickly. It's a good night. Now we'll go back to the league and hopefully, we'll win at home on Saturday.”
Kylian scored for the third consecutive time against German player.
He admitted the match was tough but the team played really well even though they trouble playing and bringing the ball out from the back.
“We had chances to score, but we started the second half really well. We put the pressure on, played our game and scored the first goal early. The game was box to box and they equalised. Then, all the Madridistas worked hard and we scored the second. Later, Endrick scored his goal and we won the game,” Kylian noted.
Real Madrid will play against RCD Espanyol de Barcelona on September 22.