Meghan Markle may not join Prince Harry during UK trip after roayl snub

Meghan Markle reportedly won’t join her husband Prince Harry for his new UK trip after Royal Family snubbed her on birthday.
On Sunday, King Charles extended olive branch to the lovebirds by wishing the Duke “happy birthday” but he did not wish the former Suits star on her birthday a few months back.
Harry will attend the national 2024 WellChild Awards as its patron. The award ceremony will place in the English capital on September 30.
On last 12 ceremonies, the Spare author spend time with each winner and their families.
He said in an announcement, "I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.”
Harry added, "These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals.”
WellChild Awards honours kids with serious illnesses or complex medical issues.
The Duke of Sussex previously went to UK for his uncle’s funeral.
However, he maintained distance with brother Prince William during the memorial service.