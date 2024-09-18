Meghan Markle may not join Prince Harry during UK trip after roayl snub

Royal

  September 18, 2024
Meghan Markle reportedly won’t join her husband Prince Harry for his new UK trip after Royal Family snubbed her on birthday.

On Sunday, King Charles extended olive branch to the lovebirds by wishing the Duke “happy birthday” but he did not wish the former Suits star on her birthday a few months back.

Harry will attend the national 2024 WellChild Awards as its patron. The award ceremony will place in the English capital on September 30.

On last 12 ceremonies, the Spare author spend time with each winner and their families.

He said in an announcement, "I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.”

Harry added, "These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals.”

WellChild Awards honours kids with serious illnesses or complex medical issues.

The Duke of Sussex previously went to UK for his uncle’s funeral.

However, he maintained distance with brother Prince William during the memorial service. 

Royal News

Princess Kate, brother James Middleton makes heartfelt confession for his sister
King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement
King Charles to call Prince Harry when he returns to UK on THIS date
Princess Kate makes quiet return to work after cancer battle
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Prince William finds healing in key ally as tensions with Harry leave a void in his life
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden shares heartwarming unseen photo of Prince Daniel
Zara Tindall builds £30m empire just out of brand partnerships
King Charles won’t ‘welcome back’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in palace
Prince William, Kate Middleton ordered to make public appearance with Prince Andrew