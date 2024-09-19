Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match

Kevin De Bruyne has recently suffered major injures during the closing moments of the last match.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave an update on his injury and revealed that he can take him off form the upcoming match.
In a press conference, he shared that the injury was quite complex and he still has to speak with doctors before finalising the team.
Pep said, "I didn't speak with the doctors yet. I will have more info tomorrow. Against a team that defended 5-3-2 and five players went to one side, they could not make contact with Rodri and you have to turn the ball quick and we needed players special for small spaces.”
The 53-year old manager also praised the other players who were “he best in the pockets” including Rico Lewis, Phil Foden and İlkay Gündoğan.
He explained, "The way they defend, I was thinking after 35 minutes that I wanted to make this substitution. After the doctor said to me that Kevin was not ready to play but I was ready to make this substitution anyway."
Man City vs Arsenal will take place on September 22.