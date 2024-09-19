Why King Charles won't meet Prince Harry on Duke's upcoming UK trip?

Prince Harry's hopes to reunite with King Charles dashed for the third time in a year.
The Duke of Sussex, who fueled fans' excitement with his UK visit announcement on Wednesday, leading to speculations regarding his potential reunion with cancer-stricken father.
However, a new report has debunked any chances of a meeting between Harry and Charles due to a very obvious reason.
King Charles will be in Scotland with his wife Queen Camilla, to attend a special 25th anniversary celebration at the Scottish Parliament on September 28, 2024.
The royal couple will reportedly stay a few more days in the country after attending the event, therefore he won't be able to meet his son, who is scheduled to touch down in the UK on September 30, 2024.
Prince Harry shared a statement to express his gratitude for attending the charity event, dedicated to seriously ill children in his home country.
"I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs," Harry said.
He added, "These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all."
Prince Harry announced his UK visit after marking his 40th birthday milestone on Sunday, September 15, 2024.