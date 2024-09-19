Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has ruled out all the speculation about returning to T20 cricket after retirement.
According to India Today, Sharma stands firm on his decision to retire from the T20 internationals and said that he has no plans of taking a U-turn from his retirement during his interview with JioCinema.
The 37-year-old even slammed the cricketers who take their retirement back, saying, “Retirement has become a joke these days in world cricket; people announce retirement but then return to play just like that. Yes, it hasn't happened in India a lot. However, I have been observing players from other countries.”
He added that the players announce retirement and then return to playing cricket, which made it confusing to understand ‘whether someone has retired or not.’
Sharma asserted, “I am very clear. That was it. It was the perfect time for me to say goodbye to the format. I started playing this format for India, I made my debut in ODIs, but straightaway went on to play the T20 World Cup in 2007. We won that. I have now won another World Cup.”
The opening batsman announced retirement in July after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa in a thrilling final.
Sharma has played 159 T20Is for India and made 4231 runs, including five hundred and 32 fifties in his 17 years of career.