Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement

  by Web Desk
  September 19, 2024
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has ruled out all the speculation about returning to T20 cricket after retirement.

According to India Today, Sharma stands firm on his decision to retire from the T20 internationals and said that he has no plans of taking a U-turn from his retirement during his interview with JioCinema.

The 37-year-old even slammed the cricketers who take their retirement back, saying, “Retirement has become a joke these days in world cricket; people announce retirement but then return to play just like that. Yes, it hasn't happened in India a lot. However, I have been observing players from other countries.”

He added that the players announce retirement and then return to playing cricket, which made it confusing to understand ‘whether someone has retired or not.’

Sharma asserted, “I am very clear. That was it. It was the perfect time for me to say goodbye to the format. I started playing this format for India, I made my debut in ODIs, but straightaway went on to play the T20 World Cup in 2007. We won that. I have now won another World Cup.”

The opening batsman announced retirement in July after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa in a thrilling final.

Sharma has played 159 T20Is for India and made 4231 runs, including five hundred and 32 fifties in his 17 years of career.

Kevin De Bruyne's injury adds to Man City's worries ahead of Arsenal match
Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy to be honoured by Portugal in unique way
Rodger Federer to apologise to Carlos Alcaraz for Wimbledon practice snub
Kylian Mbappé gives first statement after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win
Oleksandr Usyk breaks silence on shocking detention at Poland airport
Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP
Daria Kasatkina defends Jannik Sinner over doping test
Gary Kirsten sounds alarm over Shaheen Afridi's workload
Falcons clinch first win of 2024 NFL season with dramatic final touchdown
Emma Raducanu secures nail-biting win over Peyton Stearns at Korea Open
Jordan Chiles files third appeal after losing 2024 Olympic bronze medal
Tennis legend picks between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal