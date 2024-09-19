Kubra Khan shares first statement after 'Noor Jahan' success

Kubra Khan, who is on a tour of the UK for Palestine fundraising, met her fans and answered questions regarding her project Noor Jahan.
During the fan meet and greet event, the London Nahi Jaunga star said, “Initially when I was pitched the character I thought that Noor Jahan was a typical show and not something I would do.”
“ After reading the story, I knew that this script is not about saas-bahu toxicity but it talks about generational traumas and how Noor Bano was the one who finally changes these traumas and this is what made me sign up,” she added.
At the same event, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor also addressed her on-screen chemistry with Atif Aslam in Sang-e-Mah and his incredible work ethics on sets.
For the star-studded night, Khan dressed to impress in a green outfit symbolic of the colours used in the Palestinian flag.
Even her green polti had the name Palestine written on it, an ode to the land.
Kubra Khan surely stole the spotlight at the event alongside Ayeza Khan and Sarah Khan, who also sent temperatures soaring with their style.