Kubra Khan shares first statement after 'Noor Jahan' success

Kubra Khan chose to do 'Noor Jahan' for its impactful storytelling

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
Kubra Khan's starrer 'Noor Jahan' has shattered records and has been a huge success 

Kubra Khan, who is on a tour of the UK for Palestine fundraising, met her fans and answered questions regarding her project Noor Jahan.

During the fan meet and greet event, the London Nahi Jaunga star said, “Initially when I was pitched the character I thought that Noor Jahan was a typical show and not something I would do.”

“ After reading the story, I knew that this script is not about saas-bahu toxicity but it talks about generational traumas and how Noor Bano was the one who finally changes these traumas and this is what made me sign up,” she added.


At the same event, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor also addressed her on-screen chemistry with Atif Aslam in Sang-e-Mah and his incredible work ethics on sets. 

For the star-studded night, Khan dressed to impress in a green outfit symbolic of the colours used in the Palestinian flag.

Even her green polti had the name Palestine written on it, an ode to the land.

Kubra Khan surely stole the spotlight at the event alongside Ayeza Khan and Sarah Khan, who also sent temperatures soaring with their style. 

Kareena Kapoor expresses her wish to work with Saif Ali Khan again
Spotify to honour legendary Pakistani artists Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares screen time Rules for her sons Taimur and Jeh
Ananya Panday addresses rumors of paid attendance at Ambani-Merchant wedding
Bilal Abbas Khan's on-stage habits highlighted by fellow actress Sarah Khan
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed express frustration over clickbait pregnancy rumors circulating
'The Legends of Maula Jatt' gears up for official release in India on THIS date
Shraddha Kapoor drops oh-so-cute glimpse of gorging modaks
Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry
Is Kiara Advani jetting off to Italy for 'War 2' shoot?
Saba Qamar offers a peek into her sunny shoot day
Ayeza Khan sparks speculations of a film debut