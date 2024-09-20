OceanGate ex scientific director reveals shocking 'malfunction' details about Titan

Former OceanGate scientific director Steven Ross revealed that the Titan submersible experienced a malfunction six days before the final dive.
According to CNN, the former marine scientist and crew member of the Titan’s fourth mission in 2023, Dive 87, was testified by the US Coast Guard, who are investigating the Titan submersible implosion that killed five people on board in June 2023.
He recalled that platform malfunction during the Dive 87 forced five people on board to “tumble about” to the aft of the vessel for about an hour.
The scientific director disclosed that the dive was cancelled because of a technical issue. Later, when the vessel was resurfaced, it was found that the issue with the ballast tank caused the platform to tilt to 45 degrees with the back end pointing upwards.
Ross told the US Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation on September 19, “The pilot crashed into the rear bulkhead, the rest of the passengers tumbled about, I ended up standing on the rear bulkhead, one passenger was hanging upside down, the other two managed to wedge themselves into the bow endcap.”
He explained, “There was a discussion about the bang with the crew, mission specialists, and the scientists. The theory of the sound was that there was likely a shifting of the pressure hull in its metal cradle that when it popped back into place it could’ve made that loud noise.”
Ross added that he had no idea whether the Titan’s haul was inspected after the failed dive on June 12, 2023; however, he admitted that he knew that the submersible was not inspected by the United States Coast Guard in 2021, 2022, or 2023.
Furthermore, the United States Coast Guard will continue hearing about the tragic incident till next week.