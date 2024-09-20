Al Nassr CEO speaks out about Cristiano Ronaldo impact on club

Al Nassr CEO Guido Fienga praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his strong impact on the team.
According to ESPN, Fienga, at a club event on Wednesday, September 18, called the Portuguese soccer star the strongest player in the world.
He said, "Cristiano Ronaldo is our captain, and he is the strongest player in the world, not just technically but in how he behaves."
Fienga further added, "Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't control the club, but obviously, being the No. 1 in the world, he gives the direction of where we have to go and which are the targets we have to reach. He is a winner, and we ask him to teach us how to win.”
Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner joined the Saudi club in December 2022 after ending his career with Manchester United.
Guido asserted, “We want to win with him this year and reach the best target that we can. Cristiano is part of the team, and we are very happy to have him in our team.”
He emphasised the fact that they invested almost $100 million in new players this summer because they want to reinforce the club with some good players for the stability of the club.
Furthermore, after shattering numerous records on YouTube following the launch of his channel, 'UR Cristiano,' the 39-year-old recently reached another milestone by scoring 900 career goals in the in the UEFA Nations League opener.
To note, Ronaldo is the only soccer player in the world who has reached 900 goals.