Call of Duty to debut Canadian actor soon: All you need to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is rumoured that Canadian actor and comedian Seth Rogen, providing players his skin in the game.

Call of Duty franchise’s earlier releases may have been a history-focused simulator of World War II, but the series has evolved into an over-the-top fest of explosions, bullets, and sci-fi-tinged equipment.

Call of Duty to include Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen's anticipated addition to Call of Duty comes by way of a video featuring Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Jay and Silent Bob skins, featuring the actual actors themselves, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith.

The clip begins with Jay correcting Silent Bob to play the "420 way" instead of being a "try-hard."

The potential teaser is expected to materialise Rogen becoming a playable character, he would join Jay, Silent Bob, and a whole host of other stoner or otherwise cannabis-related cosmetics.

While a certain segment of the Call of Duty franchise's player base seems keen on the particular theme, other players have voiced their complaints that these and other types of fantastical skins are robbing the series of its identity.

Considering the context of the possible teaser, it's certainly possible that Seth Rogen could appear as Dale Denton, his character from the film Pineapple Express, though Rogen's propensity for cannabis could have him appearing as himself. 

