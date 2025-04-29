Seth Rollins flaunts Pakistani brand coat on WWE Raw

Seth Rollins on a recent episode of WWE Raw, made a powerful statement not just with his words, but also with his fashion and new dress.
In the show’s opening segment, Rollins appeared alongside Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman, revealing a surprising new partnership that instantly sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe.
Rollins called himself the most capable and visionary contender to carry the company forward.
While his bold statement stirred excitement, it was his extravagant outfit that truly stole the spotlight.
The visionary was seen wearing an eye-catching coat that had fans and fashion enthusiasts buzzing online.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), according to a post by Complex, Rollins’ luxurious coat is from the high-end Pakistani brand “Rastah” and carries a jaw-dropping price tag of approximately $13,500 USD.
He wore the same designer coat throughout the evening first during his promo and again at ringside during the main event.
Appearing in the opening segment, the trio were interrupted by Sami Zayn, who accused Rollins of being a hypocrite by forming his faction.
Zayn said that he is ready for a world title match to become world champion, but Seth rejected the offer.
Later, Seth Rollins attacked him, and Breakker also got involved in the fight, while referees stopped the fight.