Sports

Seth Rollins flaunts Pakistani brand coat on WWE Raw

Rollins called himself most capable and visionary contender of WWE

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 29, 2025
Seth Rollins flaunts Pakistani brand coat on WWE Raw
Seth Rollins flaunts Pakistani brand coat on WWE Raw

Seth Rollins on a recent episode of WWE Raw, made a powerful statement not just with his words, but also with his fashion and new dress.

In the show’s opening segment, Rollins appeared alongside Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman, revealing a surprising new partnership that instantly sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe.

Rollins called himself the most capable and visionary contender to carry the company forward.

While his bold statement stirred excitement, it was his extravagant outfit that truly stole the spotlight.

The visionary was seen wearing an eye-catching coat that had fans and fashion enthusiasts buzzing online.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), according to a post by Complex, Rollins’ luxurious coat is from the high-end Pakistani brand “Rastah” and carries a jaw-dropping price tag of approximately $13,500 USD.

Source: X/ @ComplexStyle
Source: X/ @ComplexStyle

He wore the same designer coat throughout the evening first during his promo and again at ringside during the main event.

Appearing in the opening segment, the trio were interrupted by Sami Zayn, who accused Rollins of being a hypocrite by forming his faction. 

Zayn said that he is ready for a world title match to become world champion, but Seth rejected the offer. 

Later, Seth Rollins attacked him, and Breakker also got involved in the fight, while referees stopped the fight. 

Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings

Top 5 most-followed people on Instagram with jaw-dropping earnings
King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold special meeting with key Royals next week

King Charles, Queen Camilla to hold special meeting with key Royals next week
Hims & Hers shares skyrockets after Novo Nordisk partnership

Hims & Hers shares skyrockets after Novo Nordisk partnership
OpenAI improves ChatGPT Search with shopping citations

OpenAI improves ChatGPT Search with shopping citations
GTA 6 trailer leak: Former Rockstar Dev shares thoughts
GTA 6 trailer leak: Former Rockstar Dev shares thoughts
Ronaldo gets expert advice on football club investment: Cheltenham or Man Utd?
Ronaldo gets expert advice on football club investment: Cheltenham or Man Utd?
Call of Duty to debut Canadian actor soon: All you need to know
Call of Duty to debut Canadian actor soon: All you need to know
Madrid Open matches suspended after widespread power outage in Spain
Madrid Open matches suspended after widespread power outage in Spain
Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement
Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes history at 14 with remarkable T20 achievement
Pokémon TCG Pocket kicks off new fighting-type event
Pokémon TCG Pocket kicks off new fighting-type event
How to fix Oblivion Remastered crashing issue on PC
How to fix Oblivion Remastered crashing issue on PC
Liverpool Premier League parade set for May 26: Everything you need to know
Liverpool Premier League parade set for May 26: Everything you need to know
London Marathon 2025 achieves Guinness World Record with historic milestone
London Marathon 2025 achieves Guinness World Record with historic milestone
World’s top 10 tallest WWE wrestlers of all time
World’s top 10 tallest WWE wrestlers of all time
Messi favourite for 2026 World Cup as Lloris shuts down Mbappe comparisons
Messi favourite for 2026 World Cup as Lloris shuts down Mbappe comparisons
Liverpool equals Manchester United's record with Premier League title win
Liverpool equals Manchester United's record with Premier League title win