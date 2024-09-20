Sci-Tech

IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries

A new Apple Watch Series 10, an improved Apple Watch Ultra 2, and new AirPods models were also launched

  • by Web Desk
  • September 20, 2024
The AI iPhone 16 has officially hit the stores in almost 60 countries around the world on Friday, September 20.

Along with iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, a new Apple Watch Series 10, an improved Apple Watch Ultra 2, and new AirPods models were also launched on the same day.

iPhone latest model marks as the first phone to launch in Apple's new era of artificial intelligence.

Although the iPhone 16 will not have Apple Intelligence pre-installed, it is among two iPhone generations that can support this exciting software which is coming on October 18.

It also include some other exciting features like the Camera Control, an Action button, better cameras, the second-generation Ceramic Shield, tougher from glass, and most importantly longer battery life.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are available in saturated colors with a new design including Ultra-Wide camera which facilitates macro shots.

Meanwhile iPhone 16 Pro in four colors and costs from $999, on the ther hand Pro Max's starting price is £1,199.

Last year, on September 22, 2023, Apple launched the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 pro.

