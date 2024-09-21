Trending

Kareena Kapoor recalls getting 'Main Hoon Na' vibes on first meetup with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's love blossomed on the sets of 'Tashan'

  by Web Desk
  September 21, 2024
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khans love blossomed on the sets of Tashan
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's love blossomed on the sets of 'Tashan' 

Kareena Kapoor humorously reflected on how she felt being in a Main Hoon Na saree flying scene upon meeting her now-husband Saif Ali Khan for the very first time. 

Her first-ever meetup with the Vikram Vedha star felt like a moment straight out from a Hindi film. 

During a recent conversation with Varun Dhawan on her radio show What Women Want, the latter mentioned he used to fantasize his first dates with girls as romantic scenes with fleeting glances. 

The Jab We Met starlet then chimed in admitting she felt the same way on meeting Saif, "I was in Main Hoon Na, like that Sushmita (Sen) saree flying. That’s why I said we both are quite similar."

She added, "This cinematic moment existed only in my imagination as Saif with his preference for Hollywood and Clint Eastwood, didn’t share the same filmy enthusiasm."

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in October 2012 and are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. 

Meanwhile on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the Buckingham Murders, receiving significant acclaim for her role as a detective. 

Up next. she will star in the highly-anticipated Singham Again, part of the Cop Universe, alongside a star-studded Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

