Here's why Prince Harry headlines Kevin Costner’s event without Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex arrived at the One805Live! event in Santa Barbara

  by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Prince Harry made a notable appearance at Kevin Costner’s star-studded charity event, stepping into the spotlight solo as his wife Meghan Markle missed the occasion due to illness.

The Yellowstone actor’s polo pitch stage was graced by the Duke of Sussex, who presented an award to a fellow helicopter pilot.

Harry arrived at the One805Live! event in Santa Barbara for first responders at around seven o'clock, dressed in a suit but without socks. 

On stage, he honoured Loren Courtney, a helicopter pilot.

Harry made a light-hearted comparison between public speaking and how easy it is to pilot a helicopter. 

Pink, Kevin Costner, and Richard Marx from the 1980s were among the superstars who performed.

"We were all hoping Meghan would attend like she did last year but the word is that she is sick and could not make it.", an insider told the Mirror.

The Prince will shortly be in New York for several events, such as the Diana Awards and a fundraiser for the Halo Trust, an organisation that his late mother advocated for.

Notably, Harry is scheduled to visit the UK on September 30 to be guest of honor at the annual WellChild awards.

