Patrick Mahomes spills key to strong family bond with Brittany Mahomes and kids

Patrick Mahomes is keeping family games strong, on and off the field!
While speaking exclusively to PEOPLE in an interview, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback spilled his secret for the outstanding bonding with his wife Brittany and two kids.
Patrick revealed that when traveling with the team, he relies on FaceTime and stays connected with his family to never miss out on precious family moments.
“It makes the distance feel a little smaller when I’m on the road,” told the quarterback to the outlet.
The NFL player shares a daughter, Sterling Skye, and a son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, with former American soccer player and sports team co-owner, Brittany Lynne Mahomes. The couple is also going to welcome their third child in coming days.
On Friday, September 20, Patrick’s T-Mobile ad made its debut with a commentary stating, “T-Mobile has always been about connecting people, and that's something I really value, especially with my family and me always on the go.”
Complimenting the brand’s team, he said that they were ”awesome” to work with and always “full of energy and down to get creative together.”
Patrick, along with his team, will be traveling to Atlanta this week for their first game of the season against the American football team Atlanta Falcons, where he will be guiding the team to a third consecutive win.