Ayeza Khan channels Poo from 'K3G' to mark Kareena Kapoor's 44th birthday

Ayeza Khan names Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor as a reason for choosing acting career

  by Web Desk
  September 21, 2024


Ayeza Khan proves she's a big time Kareena Kapoor fan!

The Mere Pass Tum Ho actress shared a heartfelt birthday tribute for one of Bollywood's A-listers, Kareena, by channeling her iconic character Poo, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Right when Kareen marked her 44th birthday on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Ayeza turned to her Instagram account to wish the actress in an unusual yet surprising way.

Clad in a velvet bodycon dress in grey colour, Ayeza imitate Poo, dubbing her popular dialogues with dramatic expressions.

The video was accompanied by a sweet caption that read, "Did you know that @kareenakapoorkhan was the reason I got into acting? Do you have any idea how many times I have watched her Jab We Met?"

Soon after the video was shared, Ayeza's ardent fans flooded her comments section with words of praises.

One fan noted, "You are a true Kareena Kapoor fan. She will be happy to see that for how many actresses she has been an inspiration."

"You are kareena of your country.... you kinda look like her," wrote another.

On the professional front, Ayeza Khan was last seen in drama Jaan-e-Jahaan alongside Hamza Ali Abbasi.

