Prince Harry’s strange bathroom habit comes out in open

Prince Harry opened up about quite a bizarre bathroom ritual that he strictly kept up with back in his school days.
As per Express UK, the Duke of Sussex was enrolled into a string of prestigious schools situated in England.
These included Wetherby School, Ludgrove School, Mrs. Mynors Nursery School, and Eton College.
While attending Ludgrove Prep School, he was only eight-years-old, so students used to have their hair washed by a matron instead of doing it themselves.
Prince Harry mentioned in Spare, “Three times a week after dinner, the matrons would assist the youngest boys with a nightly wash.”
“I can still see the long row of white baths, each with a boy reclining like a little Pharaoh, awaiting his personalized hair wash," he added.
And the surprising part is that a similar ritual was followed for older candidates of the institute as well along with one other thing that served as an identifier!
Prince Harry went on, “For older boys who’d reached puberty, there were two tubs in a separate room, behind a yellow door.”
“The matrons came down the row of tubs with stiff brushes, bars of floral soap. Every boy had his own towel, embossed with his school number. Mine was 116,” he concluded.
After leaving Ludgrove School in 1998, the Duke of Sussex joined his older brother Prince William at Eton College.