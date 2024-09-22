Ayeza Khan reveals she is missing her Vitamin ''U''

Ayeza Khan, who is on a solo trip to London, is badly missing her husband Danish Taimoor.
On Instagram stories this Saturday, the Laapata actress expressed her longing for her husband in a throwback loved-up click that featured the power couple in one frame.
The lovebirds in a close embrace were all smiles into the camera.
"Missing my Vitamin U," the Tum Kon Piya star wrote as caption.
While Khan continues to explore and live moments to the fullest in the UK, the Rehaai actor is back home carrying out major father duties.
It is pertinent to mention that earlier this week the Pyaray Afzal star landed in London for a fan meet and greet session and had the opportunity to witness the unwavering support of her admirers.
She exuded regal elegance in a slew of outfits ranging from a gold shimmery saree to a blood red lehnga paired with Swarovski crystals.
To note, the couple never fail to showcase their undying love for each other and often share tidbits from their life, proving nothing can beat their love.
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, who exchanged vows in 2014, are considered the most adorable couples of Lollywood town.
On the work front, Ayeza Khan teased her big screen debut during the meet and greet while Danish Taimoor has received all the acclaim for his drama Jaan Nisar alongside Hiba Bukhari.