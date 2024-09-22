Farhan Akhtar opens up about effect on kids after divorce

Farhan Akhtar spilled the beans about his daughters having to deal with their parents divorce.
During his appearance on Rhea Chakraborty's Chapter 2, Farhan and his wife Shibani Dandekar talked about their bond, dealing with the impact it had on his kids and relationships.
The Jee Le Zaraa director said, “It obviously could not have been easy. Because eventually at the end of the day a relationship that they think in their mind is solid and perfect is being fractured. So there will be some degree of anger… even now I would imagine, within them. Some sadness, some resentment."
"That is something that with time and conversation there will be some kind of solace and understanding. For me, I did feel tremendously guilty… towards them when Adhuna and I are divorced because it had nothing to do with them. So they are the kind of like collateral damage in some emotional way," the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan director revealed.
Farhan Akhtar previously married celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017.
On the personal front, Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar at the former's farmehouse in Khandala.