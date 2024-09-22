Maya Ali makes BIG revelation about Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi

Maya Ali could not stop gushing over Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi's chemistry in the blockbuster drama Tere Bin.
While excitement is brewing for the fresh pairing of the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actor and the Mann Mayal star in the new drama Sunn Mere Dil many Meerasim fans who adored the former's chemistry with Yumna have expressed their disappointment.
Since then debates have been soaring about the on-screen pairing of both Wahaj-Yumna and Maya-Wahaj.
Instagram posts promoting Sunn Mere Dil are flooded with comments from ardent fans of the YumHaj pairing.
Some are upset with the new pairing and have seemingly claimed that Maya's team has been deleting negative comments that critique the sizzling connection.
In response to the growing chatter, the diva addressed the issues during an Instagram Q&A session.
When a user asked, “Maya, do you like Yumna and Wahaj’s chemistry?” the actress replied gracefully saying, "There is no doubt about their chemistry in Tere Bin. They are brilliant actors.”
The duo essayed the role of Meerab and Murtasim in the hit series.
Despite the controversy, anticipation remains high for Sunn Mere Dil in which the Diyar-e-Dil actress will portray the role of Sadaf while the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan star has been roped in to play Bilal Abdullah.
Apart from this, Maya Ali also has a mega-budget project lined up in the kitty opposite Bilal Ashraf.