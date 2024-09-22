Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo

Jennifer Garner has reportedly stepped in to support her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, leading a "Mercy Squad" of close friends and family to help him navigate the emotional turmoil of his rumored divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
The source shared, “Ben may come across looking all happy and cheery. And he is, for the most part, but he certainly has his down moments,” adding, “As much as he was relieved to escape this marriage, the divorce has still taken a toll on him. His reputation has taken a huge hit and he’s grappling with a lot of guilt.”
The insider continues that Ben, 52, has been "throwing himself into work" as a "healthy escape" from the chaos surrounding his breakup J. Lo, 55.
But because of his "history" of alcoholism, the insider claimed that "there's always a worry that he'll turn back to his vices when the going gets tough."
“That’s the main reason you’re seeing Jen going over there nearly every day to make sure he’s okay. His mother, his brother and his close friends, like Matt Damon, are helping out too,” the insider added.
The source concluded, “They’re all in touch with him and with each other,” adding “They’re very much a team and acting as a de facto support group for him. If they’re seeing a thing to worry about, they alert each other immediately. Ben knows they’re all in touch, but he doesn’t know the extent of it.”
To note, Lopez filed for divorce from Ben after two years of marriage on August 20, 2024.