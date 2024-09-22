Royal

Princess Anne lays wreath on behalf of King Charles in Netherlands

Princess Anne marked 80th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem with Sir Timothy Laurence

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024


Princess Anne attended a memorial service taking place at the Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetry today, on September 22.

As per Express UK, she landed in Netherlands to attend the 80th Battle of Arnhem anniversary on behalf of King Charles, who couldn’t lay a wreath himself because of other priorities.

The Princess Royal was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, to show gratitude during the ceremony while supporting his wife.

Last night, Princess Anne was even invited to deliver a speech at a reception hosted at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein ahead of today’s event.

Speaking to represent King Charles once again, she said, “Eighty years ago, on this very weekend, Operation Market Garden was under way in this region of the Netherlands.”

“The friendships made during those difficult days of September 1944 between the Dutch and their liberators continued after the war,” the Princess Royal added.

Then, she added a bit of personal experience.

“I saw this for myself five years ago when, as Colonel in Chief of the Parachute Regiment, I attended the 75th anniversary commemorations,” Princess Anne pleasantly recalled.

As part of yesterday’s function, a group of about 700 paratroopers took part in a grand jump especially organized to mark the 80th anniversary.

