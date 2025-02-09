Royal

Prince Harry set to secure huge deal from South Korea after Trump’s comment

Donald Trump has issued unexpected statement about Prince Harry’s deportation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025

Prince Harry may soon land a lucrative South Korean deal!

On Saturday, February 8, the estranged UK Prince kicked off the highly anticipate Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, with a powerful speech.

As the Duke of Sussex is busy working on the games, it has been reported that he may soon receive a huge offer from South Korea.

On Sunday, February 9, GB News reported that as per a report in The Korea Herald, the Republic of South Korea is all set to submit an official bid to host the Invictus Games 2029.

The bid will formally be presented by Vice Veterans Affair Minister Lee Hee-wan to the Prince during his presence at the Invictus Games 2025.

It was also reported that Lee will hold discussions with Canadian Veterans Minister Darren Fisher to ask for his support while he submits South Korea’s bid to host the 2029 Games.

This huge update comes just a few days after the 47th US President Donald Trump, in his latest interview, shared his views on Harry’s deportation, stating, "I don't want to do that, I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible"

Moreover, during his visit, the South Korean Minister has also planned to meet with Korean War veterans and descendants of Korean independence activists.

It is worth mentioning that Invictus Games, which was founded by Prince Harry in London and was launched in 2014, is being hosted in Vancouver and Whistlers, Canada, this year.

Furthermore, the 2027 Invictus Games will be hosted in Birmingham, England.

