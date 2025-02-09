Meghan Markle teases Invictus Games with Prince Harry’s heartfelt message

Meghan Markle has released a thrilling Invictus Games clip with Prince Harry’s heartwarming voice message!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Sunday, February 9, the Duchess of Sussex dropped an exciting video that featured several moments from the Games as she teased a thrilling series of matches ahead.
“Let the games begin!” the American actress captioned.
In the caption, the Duchess continued, “Get ready for a week of heart, hope, and heroes in action. Join us in cheering loudly and proudly to show just how much these competitors and their families mean to us.”
The clip, which kicked off with a text stating “Invictus Games. Vancouver, Whistler 2025,” also had a powerful message in Prince Harry’s voiceover, playing in the background.
“You are all Invictus. Never stop fighting. And do all you can to lift up everyone around you,” the Duke of Sussex said.
The video then showcased a series of exhilarating glimpses from the past games.
On Saturday, February 8, Prince Harry kicked off the highly anticipated Invictus Games with a grand opening ceremony at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver-Whistler, Canada.
The ceremony also featured high-energy performances by Katy Perry, Nelly Furtado and Coldplay's Chris Martin.