Royal

Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles

Prince Andrew plans to secure million dollar deal to 'to hold on to Royal Lodge' after King Charles snub

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025


Prince Andrew has seemingly planned a new move to give financial shock to his brother King Charles.

As per the latest reports, the Duke of York will make millions with the Dutch company Startupbootcamp as a networking middleman.

The disgraced royal is expected to share valuable contacts that he made at his Pitch@Palace project as part of his new role.

An insider told The Sun, "He will earn money from each deal SBC secures from his Pitch@Palace work and the windfall will help enable him to hold on to Royal Lodge. It is a way of exploiting the enviable business links he has secured over the years."

This new role will also help Andrew to keep Royal Lodge.

Moreover, the Dutch firm initially proposed the idea to Buckingham Palace last year before signing up the Duke.

A royal source added, "Buckingham Palace officials have neither reviewed nor approved the details of any financial arrangements between the Duke or his advisers and any third party.”

Kauan von Novack, the CEO of Startupbootcamp, noted, "Our mission is to help entrepreneurs to create the change the world needs. We see immense value in the network built up by Pitch@Palace.”

As per the media outlet, Charles ended his £1 million annual funding for his brother before Andrew secured his deal with the company.

