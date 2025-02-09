Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy dinner date after Invictus Games opening

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, were also joined by an A-listed couple

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy dinner date after Invictus Games opening


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are crushing split rumors with yet another striking move!

After marking a grand opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games on Saturday, February 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a dinner date on the same evening in Vancouver, Canada.

The couple, in its intimate dinner, was joined by another celebrity pair, Michael Bublé, a Canadian singer and songwriter, and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, an Argentine actress and model.

For the date, the couples opted to visit Vij’s restaurant, an Indian restaurant in Vancouver which the Sussexes previously visited in 2024.

They were also joined by three more friends at the establishment south of downtown Vancouver.

While speaking to Hello, the owner and head chef of the restaurant, Vikran Vij, gushed over the couple stating, “They are amazing, extremely beautiful, and very friendly.”

During the dinner, Meghan impressed the restaurateur with her knowledge of the Indian cuisine.

"Meghan is awesome and loved all the food. She remembered the chilis from last time, and I was totally impressed because she knew bhindi is the Hindi word for okra," he shared.

Vikram also revealed that Prince Harry decided to have lamb popsicles, while the group tried various other dishes, including a schnitzel with butter chicken sauce.

He also shared that the American actress expressed interest in their unique pasta dish featuring prawns and coconut milk curry sauce.

After finishing their meal, the Sussexes visited the kitchen of the restaurant, where the owner noted that they were gracious and grateful.

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans

Brooklyn Beckham enjoys The One party with wife Nicola Peltz in New Orleans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked
Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access

Musk breaks silence with allegations after judge restricts DOGE data access
Emilia Pérez creator gives surprise nod to Karla Sofia Gascon at DGA Awards

Emilia Pérez creator gives surprise nod to Karla Sofia Gascon at DGA Awards

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked
Duchess Sophie issues key message after concluding King Charles special task
Duchess Sophie issues key message after concluding King Charles special task
Prince Harry set to secure huge deal from South Korea after Trump’s comment
Prince Harry set to secure huge deal from South Korea after Trump’s comment
Prince Harry claps back at Donald Trump's comments about Meghan Markle
Prince Harry claps back at Donald Trump's comments about Meghan Markle
Princess Sofia makes swift return to royal duties for big celebration after giving birth
Princess Sofia makes swift return to royal duties for big celebration after giving birth
Prince Harry ‘blackmailing’ king charles through Archie, Lilibet amid royal rift
Prince Harry ‘blackmailing’ king charles through Archie, Lilibet amid royal rift
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new move fuels rumors of Archie, Lilibet UK return
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new move fuels rumors of Archie, Lilibet UK return
Princess Iman looks absolutely smitten with grandfather King Abdullah in new photo
Princess Iman looks absolutely smitten with grandfather King Abdullah in new photo
Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games with Chris Martin, Katy Perry performances
Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games with Chris Martin, Katy Perry performances
Prince Edward, Sophie reveal real reason behind their long-lasting marriage
Prince Edward, Sophie reveal real reason behind their long-lasting marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's romantic move shuts down divorce claims
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's romantic move shuts down divorce claims
Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement
Meghan Markle gets brutally slammed by Donald Trump in new statement