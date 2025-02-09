Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy dinner date after Invictus Games opening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are crushing split rumors with yet another striking move!
After marking a grand opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games on Saturday, February 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a dinner date on the same evening in Vancouver, Canada.
The couple, in its intimate dinner, was joined by another celebrity pair, Michael Bublé, a Canadian singer and songwriter, and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, an Argentine actress and model.
For the date, the couples opted to visit Vij’s restaurant, an Indian restaurant in Vancouver which the Sussexes previously visited in 2024.
They were also joined by three more friends at the establishment south of downtown Vancouver.
While speaking to Hello, the owner and head chef of the restaurant, Vikran Vij, gushed over the couple stating, “They are amazing, extremely beautiful, and very friendly.”
During the dinner, Meghan impressed the restaurateur with her knowledge of the Indian cuisine.
"Meghan is awesome and loved all the food. She remembered the chilis from last time, and I was totally impressed because she knew bhindi is the Hindi word for okra," he shared.
Vikram also revealed that Prince Harry decided to have lamb popsicles, while the group tried various other dishes, including a schnitzel with butter chicken sauce.
He also shared that the American actress expressed interest in their unique pasta dish featuring prawns and coconut milk curry sauce.
After finishing their meal, the Sussexes visited the kitchen of the restaurant, where the owner noted that they were gracious and grateful.