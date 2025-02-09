Royal

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel make special move after Sofia’s baby birth

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcomed their fourth kid, a daughter, on February 7, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel make special move after Sofia’s baby birth
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel make special move after Sofia’s baby birth

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden have taken a touching step after Princess Sofia’s welcomed her newborn daughter!

In their latest outing on Sunday, February 9, the Crown Princess Couple attended the morning high mass in a church near Risbergska School in Örebro, where a violent attack was carried out last week.

After attending the mass, the Swedish royal couple then head towards the memorial site where they paid tribute and honored the victims of the recent violent attack.

Taking to Instagram, the Royal Family of Sweden shared photos from Victoria and Daniel’s latest appearance with a lengthy caption that briefed about the day.

“The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel attended the morning high mass in Längbro Church, near Risbergska School in Örebro,” read the translated caption of the post.

It continued, “During the high mass, the Archbishop preached. Music was performed by the congregation's choir and musicians. Watch the high mass afterwards on SVT Play or on Sveriges Radio Play.”

“After the service, the Crown Princess Couple and the Archbishop went to the memorial site at Risbergska School to lay flowers and honor the victims of Tuesday's violent attack,” the post concluded.

Swedish Royal Family’s this update comes two days after they announced that Princess Sofia has welcomed a healthy daughter on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title

Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone with Rotterdam Open title
Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot

Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish as Priyanka Chopra’s brother ties knot
Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo

Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo

Paris Hilton announces new collaboration ahead of Valentine's Day

Paris Hilton announces new collaboration ahead of Valentine's Day
Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo
Prince Leka issues urgent message ahead of 2025 elections in Kosovo
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s heartfelt plea to Prince Andrew REVEALED
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s heartfelt plea to Prince Andrew REVEALED
Meghan Markle teases Invictus Games with Prince Harry’s heartfelt message
Meghan Markle teases Invictus Games with Prince Harry’s heartfelt message
Princess Eugenie offers rare glimpses of son August on 4th birthday
Princess Eugenie offers rare glimpses of son August on 4th birthday
Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles
Prince Andrew’s new role gives financial shock to King Charles
King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump
King Abdullah lands in US to meet President Donald Trump
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's heartfelt moment at Invictus Games leaked
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy dinner date after Invictus Games opening
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy dinner date after Invictus Games opening
Duchess Sophie issues key message after concluding King Charles special task
Duchess Sophie issues key message after concluding King Charles special task
Prince Harry set to secure huge deal from South Korea after Trump’s comment
Prince Harry set to secure huge deal from South Korea after Trump’s comment
Prince Harry claps back at Donald Trump's comments about Meghan Markle
Prince Harry claps back at Donald Trump's comments about Meghan Markle
Princess Sofia makes swift return to royal duties for big celebration after giving birth
Princess Sofia makes swift return to royal duties for big celebration after giving birth