Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel make special move after Sofia’s baby birth

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden have taken a touching step after Princess Sofia’s welcomed her newborn daughter!
In their latest outing on Sunday, February 9, the Crown Princess Couple attended the morning high mass in a church near Risbergska School in Örebro, where a violent attack was carried out last week.
After attending the mass, the Swedish royal couple then head towards the memorial site where they paid tribute and honored the victims of the recent violent attack.
Taking to Instagram, the Royal Family of Sweden shared photos from Victoria and Daniel’s latest appearance with a lengthy caption that briefed about the day.
“The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel attended the morning high mass in Längbro Church, near Risbergska School in Örebro,” read the translated caption of the post.
It continued, “During the high mass, the Archbishop preached. Music was performed by the congregation's choir and musicians. Watch the high mass afterwards on SVT Play or on Sveriges Radio Play.”
“After the service, the Crown Princess Couple and the Archbishop went to the memorial site at Risbergska School to lay flowers and honor the victims of Tuesday's violent attack,” the post concluded.
Swedish Royal Family’s this update comes two days after they announced that Princess Sofia has welcomed a healthy daughter on Friday, February 7, 2025.