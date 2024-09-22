Royal

King Charles, Prince Harry’s upcoming UK meeting details disclosed

Prince Harry to stay extremely close to King Charles’ residence when he lands in UK

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024


Prince Harry is believed to be eyeing a meeting with King Charles on his forthcoming visit to the UK as he will be staying extremely close to the Buckingham Palace.

Sunday Express has reported of knowing where the Duke of Sussex shall be lodging once he lands in London on September 30, but the information has not been publicly revealed for security reasons.

According to a very reliable source of the media portal, he will be quite a short distance away from where King Charles might be staying at the time.

The individual has however informed that there’s a high probability that Your Majesty won’t be able to see Prince Harry because of other more important events clashing in his schedule.

“King Charles is due to head south in late September. He and Queen Camilla will mark the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament on September 28,” the insider shared.

They added, “They will have several free days afterwards. There are currently discussions ongoing about finding a mutually agreeable place in the diary.”

Since King Charles will be free much before September 30, he will most probably leave London for other priorities, making his meeting with Prince Harry a “highly unlikely” thing in his diary.

