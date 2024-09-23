Entertainment

Paris Hilton, son Phoenix share adorable ‘Sunday morning giggles:’ WATCH

‘The Simple Life’ star shares a son and a daughter with author Carter Reum

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024


Paris Hilton’s Sunday is full of “giggles!"

The American media personality who leads a multitasking life being a singer, actress, businesswoman, socialite, model, and DJ, turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 22, and shared an adorable clip of her son Phoenix.

“Sunday Morning Giggles with Baby P. My heart melts everyday with my lil angel boy. #SlivingMom,” wrote The Simple Life star.

The video featured her son playing with his mom with a ball in a cozy room, as he giggled his heart out. The clip also showcased Hilton’s adorable daughter, London.

“Adorable giggles! Two precious cuties!” commented a fan.

Expressing his heartfelt feelings, another penned, “Paris! You are the best mommy in the world, thank you for sharing your little angel baby with us.”

“Best laugh in the world,” admired the third.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the socialite is filming the reboot of her reality show The Simple Life.

Recently, she also released her second studio album, Infinite Icon, for which she credited Miley Cyrus as the reason behind producing the music.

On the personal front, Hilton shares a son, Phoenix, and a daughter, London, with Carter Reum, with whom she tied the knot in 2021.

