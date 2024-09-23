Ben Affleck goes through 'heartbreak' weight-loss as he's stuck in Jennifer Lopez's game

Ben Affleck has spotted in significantly trimmer figure as he's stuck in Jennifer Lopez's game.
The estranged couple, who first dated from 2002 to 2004, and rekindled their romance in July 2021, and tied the knot a year later, finally filed for divorce in August.
Despite divorce, Affleck and Lopez spotted in PDA-filled outing with kissing and holding hands, last weekend, which ignited the rumor of possible rekindle.
Now, on Monday, the Pearl Harbor actor was seen running errands in California, wearing a khaki shirt, paired with grey T-shirt and beige chinos.
He looked relaxed in the photos with his hands in his pockets, but what caught the fans attention is his drastic weight loss, which is probably due to his heartbroken divorce with Lopez.
Earlier, ahead of their joined outing, a source revealed that the couple, famous as Bennifer, is still attracted to each other.
“He wanted those photos. You go there when you want to be seen. Paparazzi hang out there,” they told the Page Six.
The insider went on to share, “Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off.”
“They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another,” they added.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together at the Polo Lounge brunch in Beverly Hills on Saturday.