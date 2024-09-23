Kamala Harris shines with a commanding lead over Trump in latest TV network polls

World

In the survey of 1,000 registered voters, 48% reported a positive view of Kamala Harris

  September 23, 2024
Recent TV network polls reveal a tight race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump ahead of the November 5 election.

According to an NBC News poll released on Sunday, Harris is currently leading her rival Trump by 5 percentage points.

In the survey of 1,000 registered voters, 48% reported a positive view of Harris, a significant increase from 32% in July.

This marks the largest gain in favorability among politicians in NBC's polling since President George W. Bush's ratings increased after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

As for Trump, 40% of respondents viewed him positively, which is up from 38% in July.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 13 and 17, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

A separate CBS News poll also indicates that Harris is ahead of Trump by 4 percentage points, with 52% to 48% among likely voters, and a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

In CBS's poll of 3,129 registered voters surveyed from Sept. 18 to 20, Harris saw a 2 percentage point increase after a 50-50 split in August, bolstered by her performance in the Sept. 10 debate and positive economic news.

