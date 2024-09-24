Royal

Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Prince Andrew’s high-profile downfall has issued a stark warning to royal “spare.”

The former aide, close to the Duke of York, said that this is the "lesson for all spares" and the "people who advise them" to avoid any more royal scandals.

Talking about the Prince, who stepped down as a working royal in 2019, they noted, "He grew up in a different era and then found himself suddenly helpless when judged by the standards of the 21st century.”

"He had the biggest part to play in his own downfall, obviously, but you have to ask whether anyone around him over all those years should have taken him aside and told him to moderate his behaviour,” they added.

The unknown staffer also said that relentless criticism, some justified but some not, has reduced Prince Andrew to a "pantomime figure."

"There’s a lesson for all spares to the heir in this, and the people who advise them. These guys are expected to just get on and do the job but they’re often woefully equipped to do it," they emphasized.

The aid further concluded, "So it maybe falls to all of us around these people to do more of the heavy lifting, to try to keep them on the straight and narrow."

Prince Andrew is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and a younger brother of King Charles III. 

