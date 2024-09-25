Sonam Kapoor stuns in black at Paris Fashion Week, husband Anand Ahuja reacts

Trending

  • September 25, 2024
Sonam Kapoor made headlines with her unconventional fashion choice at the Paris Fashion Week. 

The Khoobsurat star, who knows very well how to impress fans with her style, turned heads yet again at the international fashion show.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday in collaboration with Vogue India, the Sanju actress shared a bunch of pictures in a black outfit from the fashion house's Cruise 2025 collection, styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.


Her impressive ensemble constituted a tailored black trench coat embellished with delicate floral embroidery on the shoulder. It also had a voluminous skirt and a structured corset .

Celebrity hair and makeup artist Namrata Soni did her magic on the actress during the event.

Soon after her look from the Paris Fashion Week did rounds, the star’s businessman husband Anand Ahuja could not stop swooning over the diva commenting , “Literallllllly UNREAL.”

Other celebrities like Shanaya Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhumi Pednekar and Anshula Kapoor were highly impressed by the superstar's outfit. The actor’s mom, Sunita Kapoor, also showered love on her.

To note, along with Sonam, Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also attended the coveted fashion event and rubbed shoulders with other famous personalities from Hollywood.

On the personal front, Sonam Kapoor is living a blissful married life in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, with whom she tied the knot back in 2018. 

