Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Aashiqui 2' reunion sparks internet frenzy

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the famous Aashiqui 2 stars, bumped into each other at an event in Mumbai.
A paparazzi account on Instagram captured the cute moment where the two stars met and interacted with each other for a few seconds, while each of them stood with umbrellas to escape the heavy downpour.
The Stree 2 actress looked radiant in a black saree while the Malang actor was seen standing beside her all suited booted for the evening.
Upon spotting him Shraddha turned around and smiled after which the two gave each other a hug.
She opted for light makeup and styled her hair in a neat ponytail.
Shradhha wore silver hoop earrings to give her traditional look a chic appeal.
Her ardent fans could not get over the wholesome moment between the Aashiqui 2 duo and rained in comments.
One fan wrote, “The umbrella scene got repeated.”
“They both look so good,” the second commented.
“So beautiful to see the two of them again,” effused the third.
"The way Adi lights up when he sees Shraddha," the fourth user penned.
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starred in the 2013 musical drama Aashiqui 2, which was a huge box office success.
Later, both actors shared steamy chemistry in Ok Jaanu, which was released in 2017.