Bella Hadid ends two-year catwalk hiatus with Saint Laurent Paris show

Bella Hadid has made a triumphant comeback to the runway after a two-year break due to health issues.
During the famous Paris Fashion Week, the Vogue model left the audience breathless with her stunning catwalk at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2025 show. This marks her first runway appearance since 2022.
Bella exuded timeless beauty and elegance in a sleek black suit paired with a white button-up shirt, black tie, and oversized glasses.
Shortly after the fashion show, her runway walk went viral on social media, prompting fans to flood the comment section to show their support.
A user wrote under the video on Youtube, “What a comeback still perfect as always . So happy to see her again the walk is totally magnificent love it.”
Another praised the model for the greatest comeback, “Bella Hadid might be the brand ambassador for YSL, which is why the designer must have asked her to walk in the show, and that's why Bella walked.”
For the unversed, Bella went on a break from modelling in October 2022 to focus on her wellness and battle ongoing Lyme disease.