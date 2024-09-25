Entertainment

Bella Hadid ends two-year catwalk hiatus with Saint Laurent Paris show

Bella Hadid took a break in October 2022 to take treatment for ongoing Lyme disease.

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024


Bella Hadid has made a triumphant comeback to the runway after a two-year break due to health issues.

During the famous Paris Fashion Week, the Vogue model left the audience breathless with her stunning catwalk at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2025 show. This marks her first runway appearance since 2022.

Bella exuded timeless beauty and elegance in a sleek black suit paired with a white button-up shirt, black tie, and oversized glasses.

Shortly after the fashion show, her runway walk went viral on social media, prompting fans to flood the comment section to show their support.

A user wrote under the video on Youtube, “What a comeback still perfect as always . So happy to see her again the walk is totally magnificent love it.”

Another praised the model for the greatest comeback, “Bella Hadid might be the brand ambassador for YSL, which is why the designer must have asked her to walk in the show, and that's why Bella walked.”

For the unversed, Bella went on a break from modelling in October 2022 to focus on her wellness and battle ongoing Lyme disease.

Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin

Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin
Cristiano Ronaldo honours former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane

Cristiano Ronaldo honours former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane
Ryan Reynolds ruins Blake Lively’s mood for coordinating outfits

Ryan Reynolds ruins Blake Lively’s mood for coordinating outfits
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Entertainment News

King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Ryan Reynolds ruins Blake Lively’s mood for coordinating outfits
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Selena Gomez, David Henrie team up in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' trailer
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ kids break silence on father's arrest
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Katy Perry announces world tour despite ‘career downfall’
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Travis Kelce admits struggling on field amid Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Justin Bieber reveals REAL reason to ‘protect’ Billie Eilish from exploitation
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Travis Kelce lands in hot water because of ladylove Taylor Swift
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' breaks silence on Kim Porter's 'fake' memoir circulation
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hit with huge loss after divorce filing