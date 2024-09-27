Entertainment

Billie Eilish no longer needs brother Finneas to produce music?

Finneas makes shocking confession about sister Billie Eilish

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Billie Eilish no longer needs brother Finneas to produce music?
Billie Eilish no longer needs brother Finneas to produce music?

Finneas has revealed that his younger Billie Eilish might not collaborate with him for future music endeavours.

The Grammy-award winner shared that he has recently been teaching his younger sister music production so she can produce on her own.

During a dialogue with Guitar.com, Finneas said, “I’ve been setting up Billie’s recording studio for her so she can do home production without me, because she’s very good at it! and it’s funny, I’ve been giving her, like, the bare minimum of stuff, just so that she learns it all.”

The Till Forever Falls Apart artist noted that he has shifted towards a more professional gear set-up now as compared to his early career days.

He told Billie, “I’m like ‘Listen, I could give you all the stuff that I use now, but it took me years to even have a use for it. And, if I give you this basic thing, it’ll make sense to you right away.’”

After Billie’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the brother-sister duo dominated the music charts.

And when it comes to achievements, Finneas, 27, has won two Oscars and nine Grammys. 

Kendall Jenner ditches privacy concerns after Bad Bunny breakup

Kendall Jenner ditches privacy concerns after Bad Bunny breakup
George Clooney and wife Amal set couple goals at Albies red carpet

George Clooney and wife Amal set couple goals at Albies red carpet
US approves mega military aid package for Israel in strategic partnership boost

US approves mega military aid package for Israel in strategic partnership boost
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident

NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident

Entertainment News

NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
George Clooney and wife Amal set couple goals at Albies red carpet
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
Lana Del Rey's love takes wild turn as she prepares to marry Jeremy Dufrene
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
Cher, BLACKPINK, Tyra Banks to walk 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
Pedro Pascal returns as Joel in emotional 'The Last of Us' season 2 trailer
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
Jenna Ortega channels Wednesday Addams in epic staring contest with fans
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce breaking up next year?
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
Jennifer Lawrence breaks silence on 2024 US election endorsement
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
Khloé Kardashian melts hearts with adorable throwback video of daughter True
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident
Travis Kelce stands by his Blake Lively obsession: ‘You can’t judge me’