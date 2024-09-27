Billie Eilish no longer needs brother Finneas to produce music?

Finneas has revealed that his younger Billie Eilish might not collaborate with him for future music endeavours.
The Grammy-award winner shared that he has recently been teaching his younger sister music production so she can produce on her own.
During a dialogue with Guitar.com, Finneas said, “I’ve been setting up Billie’s recording studio for her so she can do home production without me, because she’s very good at it! and it’s funny, I’ve been giving her, like, the bare minimum of stuff, just so that she learns it all.”
The Till Forever Falls Apart artist noted that he has shifted towards a more professional gear set-up now as compared to his early career days.
He told Billie, “I’m like ‘Listen, I could give you all the stuff that I use now, but it took me years to even have a use for it. And, if I give you this basic thing, it’ll make sense to you right away.’”
After Billie’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the brother-sister duo dominated the music charts.
And when it comes to achievements, Finneas, 27, has won two Oscars and nine Grammys.