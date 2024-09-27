Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make surprise plan with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly deepening their budding romance by planning a star-studded double date with fellow power couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

"Now that Travis and Taylor have their sights set on conquering Hollywood, cozying up to Katy and Orlando makes a lot of sense," a source exclusively tells Life & Style of the power couples.

Now that the NFL star seems to be concentrating on goals other than football, like acting and the 47-year-old actor is "someone who can help mentor" him, the insider added.

"[Orlando's] got decades of experience in the business and lots of great contacts," the insider mentioned.

They continued, "And on the flip side, Orlando's a huge sports fan and loves the idea of going to games and hanging out with the squad."

According to the insider, Swift is "preparing for the next chapter in her life" and is particularly interested in "having more 'couple friends,'" such as Orlando and 39-year-old Katy.

"She isn't going to ditch her single friends, but she's definitely more focused on doing double dates, so Katy and Orlando fit the bill," the insider added.

Notably, celebrity vocalists have come a long way from their early days in the music industry.

In 2014, Swift implied to Rolling Stone that the 143 artist had inspired her song Bad Blood, sparking suspicions of a falling out between her and Katy.


