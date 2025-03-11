King Abdullah launches major initiative to boost agriculture, food security

King Abdullah has kicked off a huge initiative to give a boost to agriculture and food security.
On Monday, March 10, the Royal Hashemite Court took to its official Instagram handle to share a video that offered peeks into the King’s latest initiative.
In the caption, the Jordanian Royal Family opened up about the newly-launched project, revealing that King Abdullah has inaugurated a special bank to promote food security and agriculture.
The caption briefed, “In Ain Al Basha, Balqa, His Majesty King Abdullah II inaugurates the National Seed Bank, which aims to preserve plants’ genetic data to ensure the sustainability of agriculture and enhance food security #Jordan.”
This huge initiative comes just a day after King Abdullah hosted a grand iftar banquet at the Royal Hashemite Court.
In the gathering, several officers from key organizations and institutions marked their presence and enjoyed a lavish iftar with the Monarch.