Royal

King Abdullah launches major initiative to boost agriculture, food security

The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, also recently hosted a grand iftar banquet for officials of key state departments

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025

King Abdullah has kicked off a huge initiative to give a boost to agriculture and food security.

On Monday, March 10, the Royal Hashemite Court took to its official Instagram handle to share a video that offered peeks into the King’s latest initiative.

In the caption, the Jordanian Royal Family opened up about the newly-launched project, revealing that King Abdullah has inaugurated a special bank to promote food security and agriculture.

The caption briefed, “In Ain Al Basha, Balqa, His Majesty King Abdullah II inaugurates the National Seed Bank, which aims to preserve plants’ genetic data to ensure the sustainability of agriculture and enhance food security #Jordan.”

Related: King Abdullah hosts iftar banquet for key officials at Royal Hashemite Court

In the clip, King Abdullah of Jordan can be seen arriving at the hospital, cheerfully greeting everyone through his way after inaugurating the huge hospital.

The video also featured the Monarch touring the hospital, actively engaging in talks with the officials.

This huge initiative comes just a day after King Abdullah hosted a grand iftar banquet at the Royal Hashemite Court.

Related: Queen Rania offers delightful peeks into iftar banquet for women leaders

In the gathering, several officers from key organizations and institutions marked their presence and enjoyed a lavish iftar with the Monarch.

