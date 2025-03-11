King Charles pens secret message for key event after joint appearance with Kate

King Charles has penned a secretly concealed message shortly after marking the Commonwealth Day with Royal family members.
The cancer-stricken monarch officially launched the King's Baton Relay at Buckingham Palace on Monday, to start the countdown to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Royal Family's Instagram account shared a carousel of photos from the ceremony, during which Charles handed the wooden baton with a message to the six-time Olympic cycling champion and fellow cancer patient Sir Chris Hoy.
King's message for the Commonwealth Games, which has been sealed into the Scottish ash wood baton will remain undisclosed until the mega sports event in 2026, where it will be read out during the opening ceremony.
All 74 Commonwealth nations will receive their respective batons for the first time in the history, with each having a different message from the King.
After receiving the Baton, Hoy expressed his thoughts, noting, "It's pretty special. I wanted to slow it down and not rush it too much."
"It's a very kind of private and intimate ceremony, almost there's not thousands of people here, but it feels very special to be part of it," he added.
This ceremony was held hours after King Charles attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 10 alongside Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Princess Kate and King Charles skipped the ceremony last year after being diagnosed with cancer during the same time in January.
The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place from July 23 to August 2, 2026.