Arsenal's Mikel Arteta reflects on Pep Guardiola's remarks about him

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta clears air on his claims about Manchester City

  by Web Desk
  September 29, 2024
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has finally reflected on his comments about Manchester City after Pep Guardiola called him out.

Mikel claimed that he had “all the information” about MC as he served the club as an assistant for four years.

His criticism towards the club after its 2-2 draw at the Etihad last weekend prompted a warning statement from Pep.

Pep said, "Next time he has to be more clear exactly what does it mean. He said he was here four years and we know exactly what happened here, because it can be related in all the process now with 115 charges, maybe it's about that, he knows information about that maybe.”

On Saturday, after his club won over Leicester City with 4-2 score, Mikel clarified his previous statement.

Arsenal manager noted, "I can repeat it very clear, I love Pep, I've admired him since I was 10-years-old. I respect him profoundly, I am so grateful for everything he did for me and continues to do for me and I consider him a friend.”

He concluded his statement on “love and respect for all of the staff” of the former club he worked at.

Notably, Manchester City will play against Slovan Bratislava on October 2.

