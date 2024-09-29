Trending

Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show

Yumna Zaidi was a vision in an all-white look for the 9th Hum Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Yumna Zaidi was a vision in an all-white look for the 9th Hum Awards
Yumna Zaidi was a vision in an all-white look for the 9th Hum Awards 

Yumna Zaidi graced the 9th Hum Awards in an all-white gown!

Turning to her Instagram page on Saturday, the Parizaad famed actress dropped a bunch of pictures in her crisp white attire for the evening. 

"Little nervous, More Excited and Happy," Zaidi penned a caption. 


The Raaz-e-Ulfat starlet was a sight to behold in the figure-hugging gown. She had her hair neatly tied in a bun. 

She wore silver studs to add a chic appeal to her outfit and her skin glowed as she looked all charged up for the night. 

From inside her poshest hotel, Zaidi exuded sheer elegance. 

Her die-hard fans rushed to the comments section to pour love on the diva. 

One fan wrote, " Hello Queen, best wishes for today." 

" No power in the world can move you from the place you deserve," the second penned. 

" What a slayer," the third added. 

" You are gorgeous queen," another effused. 

For the unversed, Zaidi's impeccable style lights not only lit up the red carpet but also conquered hearts. 

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi starred alongside Wahaj Ali in the super hit drama serial titled Tere Bin. 


Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’

Travis Kelce lands acting role without Taylor Swift's ‘charisma’
Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo

Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo

Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show

Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector

Trending News

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
'Ever-glowing' Rekha lights up IIFA 2024 stage with 20-minute dance performance
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
IIFA Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan takes down Vicky Kaushal in style
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Urwa Hocane, husband Farhan Saeed show off baby Jahan Ara after months
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Mawra Hocane wins Best Actor Female 2023 award for outstanding performance in 'Neem'
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
IIFA Awards 2024 winner list: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji crowned best actors
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Mahira Khan turns up the heat in golden outfit, fans react
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Ananya Panday shares her two cents on item numbers
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Hamza Ali Abbasi wishes his elder sister Dr. Fazeela on her birthday
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Ushna Shah makes SHOCKING confession about her health
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Saif Ali Khan gets candid about working in the Telugu cinema
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Maya Ali wishes her brother all 'success and happiness' on his birthday
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Mawra Hocane rings in her 32nd birthday with intimate celebrations