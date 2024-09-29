Yumna Zaid drops jaws in a striking white gown at star-studded award show

Yumna Zaidi graced the 9th Hum Awards in an all-white gown!
Turning to her Instagram page on Saturday, the Parizaad famed actress dropped a bunch of pictures in her crisp white attire for the evening.
"Little nervous, More Excited and Happy," Zaidi penned a caption.
The Raaz-e-Ulfat starlet was a sight to behold in the figure-hugging gown. She had her hair neatly tied in a bun.
She wore silver studs to add a chic appeal to her outfit and her skin glowed as she looked all charged up for the night.
From inside her poshest hotel, Zaidi exuded sheer elegance.
Her die-hard fans rushed to the comments section to pour love on the diva.
One fan wrote, " Hello Queen, best wishes for today."
" No power in the world can move you from the place you deserve," the second penned.
" What a slayer," the third added.
" You are gorgeous queen," another effused.
For the unversed, Zaidi's impeccable style lights not only lit up the red carpet but also conquered hearts.
On the work front, Yumna Zaidi starred alongside Wahaj Ali in the super hit drama serial titled Tere Bin.