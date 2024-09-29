Sports

Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector

  • September 29, 2024
Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf steps down from his role as national team selector.

According to Geo Super, Yousuf officially announced his resignation in a post on X (previously known as Twitter), citing ‘personal reasons’ behind his stepping down’ decision.

Yousuf said in a statement on X, "I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team for 'personal reasons'. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket."

He also extended his best wishes for the team and players, saying, “I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players and wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness.”

A former legendary cricketer who represented Pakistan in 90 Test matches, 288 ODIs, and three T20Is during his professional cricketing career was appointed as the team selector in March 2024, a few months before the International Cricket Council mega event T20 World Cup 2024.

He played a key role in selecting the World Cup squad, but the Pakistani cricket team failed to show a good performance in the World Cup and faced some of the of the most disappointing and upset defeats in history.

To note, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, after the below-average performance of the national team in the T20 World Cup 2024, hinted that the team “needs a major surgery.”

