Royal

Prince William sends loving message to Prince Harry in royal video

Prince William paid a surprising tribute to the brotherly bond he once shared with Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024


Prince William very surprisingly gave a hidden tribute to his loving bond with Prince Harry in a royal video!

At the time of King Charles’ coronation, the family had released a behind-the-scenes video, where one thing went unnoticed.

Now that the footage has resurfaced on TikTok, royal fans are delightedly to see the Prince of Wales still having a place for Prince Harry in his heart.

According to Mirror, the snippet had one moment showing Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte running around their Kensington Palace living room.

In the background, a piano could be spotted with different photos displayed on top, and one of them unexpectedly featured the two brother cuddling it out with Princess Diana.

It was a black-and-white photograph taken for their late mother’s 1995 Christmas card, just a year before she divorced King Charles.

Viewers of the video interpreted it as yet another olive branch extended to Prince Harry by his elder sibling.

Just this month on his birthday, Prince William had even sent a public wish to him, although he didn’t personally ring his phone for a private greeting.

Taking yet another leaf out of Prince Harry’s book, the Prince of Wales is also rocking a beard these days, making fans speculate that he really misses his younger buddy.

‘Meghan Markle is suicidal at times’: Employees react to her ‘best boss’ narrative

‘Meghan Markle is suicidal at times’: Employees react to her ‘best boss’ narrative
Justin Bieber faces rising pressure amid juggling fatherhood and 'Diddy' controversy

Justin Bieber faces rising pressure amid juggling fatherhood and 'Diddy' controversy
Prince William sends loving message to Prince Harry in royal video

Prince William sends loving message to Prince Harry in royal video
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack

Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack

Royal News

Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
Prince Harry squashes Meghan Markle's wishes with 'desperate' move
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
Kate Middleton steps back into spotlight with new title after completing chemo
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
Prince Harry ‘shines brilliantly’ in solo trip without Meghan Markle
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
Princess Theodora ties the knot with Matthew Kumar
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle form new ‘separation’ strategy
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
King Charles expresses love for Scotland in heartwarming speech
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
Prince William wanted to quit before King Charles intervened
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle in distress with major announcement
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
Royal family reacts to Boris Johnson ‘pep talk' claims with Prince Harry