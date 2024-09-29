Prince William sends loving message to Prince Harry in royal video

Prince William very surprisingly gave a hidden tribute to his loving bond with Prince Harry in a royal video!
At the time of King Charles’ coronation, the family had released a behind-the-scenes video, where one thing went unnoticed.
Now that the footage has resurfaced on TikTok, royal fans are delightedly to see the Prince of Wales still having a place for Prince Harry in his heart.
According to Mirror, the snippet had one moment showing Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte running around their Kensington Palace living room.
In the background, a piano could be spotted with different photos displayed on top, and one of them unexpectedly featured the two brother cuddling it out with Princess Diana.
It was a black-and-white photograph taken for their late mother’s 1995 Christmas card, just a year before she divorced King Charles.
Viewers of the video interpreted it as yet another olive branch extended to Prince Harry by his elder sibling.
Just this month on his birthday, Prince William had even sent a public wish to him, although he didn’t personally ring his phone for a private greeting.
Taking yet another leaf out of Prince Harry’s book, the Prince of Wales is also rocking a beard these days, making fans speculate that he really misses his younger buddy.