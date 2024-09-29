Royal

Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles

Queen Camila’s son answered how her married life with King Charles really is

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024


Queen Camilla’s son Tom parker Bowles has shut down long-standing alcoholism rumors about her as “totally inaccurate.”

According to The Times, there have been gossips about King Charles’ wife having a reputation for “drinking gin” as well as excessive “smoking.”

Interviewing for the same media portal recently, her son slammed these tattle-tales by clarifying that Her Majesty “never drank a glass of gin in her life!”

He went on to add that puffing a large amount of cigarettes is something far-fetched because Queen Camilla “doesn’t smoke” at all, thus laying all hearsay about her incorrectly assumed addictions to rest.

Tom Parker Bowles then guessed that his mother might have earned this false image from how she was portrayed in the famous Channel 4 sitcom named The Windors.

“My mother is a good cook. Totally normal, nice food, watching The Fall Guy with shepherd’s pie, you know,” he said regarding how much of a contrasting persona Queen Camilla has in reality from that series.

Queen Camilla’s son also revealed that she’s “exceptionally happy at the moment” with King Charles, shooting down another rumor about her being disappointed from Your Majesty’s family decisions.

