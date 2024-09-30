Trending

Priyanka Chopra spends relaxed Sunday with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Priyanka Chopra, who has been occupied with her upcoming Hollywood projects, spared some time for her daughter in the midst of her hectic work schedule. 

The Baywatch actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie with her little munchkin, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. 

In the image, PeeCee looked calm and happy as she held her baby girl tightly by her side dressed in her cozy loungewear while Malti stayed engrossed in her toy. 

"Sundays like this," the Love Again starlet penned a caption to describe the lovely moment. 

A couple of days ago, PeeCee graced the special screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny in London and unveiled picture-perfect moments with Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the event. 

Before that, she also attended a special musical show wherein her husband Nick Jonas performed.

It is pertinent to mention that the mom-of-one missed out on the glitzy IIFA  Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi owing to her busy life. 

Despite being utterly busy, the global superstar has proved she can juggle her work and motherhood. 

To note, Priyanka Chopra who is married to an American country singer Nick Jonas, welcomed a daughter via surrogacy in 2022 and often cherishes moments with her. 

