Tottenham Hotspur warns ‘abhorrent’ fans after Manchester United win

Tottenham broke silence on “abhorrent” and “unacceptable” behaviour of fans after 3-0 win from Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke helped the team to beat Erik ten Hag’s Man United.
The club addressed the offensive behaviour of fans on its official website, “The club is aware of abhorrent homophobic chanting from sections of our away support at Old Trafford today. This is simply unacceptable, hugely offensive and no way to show support for the team.”
“The club will be working closely with the police and stewards to identify anyone instigating or joining in with the chanting – we shall take the strongest possible action in accordance with our Sanctions and Banning Policy,” the statement further read.
Tottenham advised attendees to report anything they’ve seen or heard in confidence to supporterservices@tottenhamhotspur.com.
“We are justly proud of our superb and loyal support, home and away,’ the statement continued. However, we all have a responsibility to act as ambassadors of Tottenham Hotspur and discrimination of any kind has no place at our club.”
The club will play against Ferencváros on October 3, 2024.